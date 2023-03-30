aha to launch its first-ever documentary, ‘aha Godari’

'aha Godari' marks a new milestone for aha, which is stepping into the world of documentaries and expanding its content offerings.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 04:48 PM, Thu - 30 March 23

Hyderabad: aha is set to take the Telugu audience on a unique journey by releasing its first-ever documentary, ‘aha Godari’ on March 30. Directed and conceptualised by Swathi Diwakar, the documentary tells the story of the Godavari River and its significance to the people of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana.

‘aha Godari’ follows the journey of the Godavari River from its birthplace in Trimbakeshwar, Maharashtra, to its confluence with the Bay of Bengal at Antarvedi and Yanam in Andhra Pradesh, highlighting the unique cultures and religious beliefs of the people along the coast. The documentary also features the perspectives of people across religions whose lives are intertwined with the river and its influence on them through generations.

This documentary marks a new milestone for aha, which is stepping into the world of documentaries and expanding its content offerings beyond traditional entertainment formats. “We are thrilled to launch our first-ever documentary, ‘aha Godari’. It’s a unique opportunity for us to explore new formats and tell stories that reflect our culture and heritage diversity,” said the spokesperson of aha.

Diwakar, the director ‘aha Godari’ shared, “I am thrilled to bring the story of the Godavari River to audiences through aha’s first-ever documentary. We wanted to showcase the river’s journey in a unique and engaging way, highlighting its cultural and religious significance for millions of people.”

‘aha Godari’ is a linear documentary narrated by a female voiceover that showcases the religious aspects of Hinduism, Sikhism, and Islam throughout the river’s journey.

The documentary is set to premiere on aha on March 30 and promises to be an engaging and enlightening viewing experience for audiences of all ages.