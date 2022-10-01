Aini, Dhaman hog limelight at TS Junior Ranking Carrom Tournament

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 06:35 PM, Sat - 1 October 22

Hyderabad: V Aini Reddy of All Saint’s High School and B Dhaman of Delhi Public School emerged champions in the U-14 Sub-junior girls and boys categories respectively of the Telangana State Sub-Junior and Junior Ranking Carrom Tournament held at the SV Carrom Coaching Academy, Abids, Hyderabad on Saturday.

Aini defeated B Roopankrutha Reddy of Oasis School 18-1, 11-0 in sub-junior girls summit clash while in boys category Dhaman downed RS Kinushk of Lotus School 5-1, 11-4 to clinch the title.

Meanwhile in the U-12 Cadet girls category, G Bhavani got better of C Sri Nithya 9-7, 17-10 in the final.

Results: U-14 (Sub-Juniors): Boys: B Dhaman bt RS Kinushk 5-1, 11-4; Girls: V Aini Reddy bt B Roopankrutha Reddy 18-1, 11-0; U-12 Cadet: Boys: Takshil bt Syed Reyyan Hussain 4-6, 11-9, 12-6; Girls: G Bhavani bt C Sri Nithya 9-7, 17.