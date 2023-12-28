AITUC sweeps three areas in Mancherial district

By Telangana Today Published Date - 06:46 PM, Thu - 28 December 23

Mancherial: The All India Trade union of Congress (AITUC), supported by Telangana Boggu Ghani Karmeeka Sangham, swept three Areas in the district in polls to recognised trade union of Singareni Collieries Company Limited (SCCL), giving a blow to the The Indian National Trade union Congress (INTUC), an affiliate of the Congress. Counting of the votes was carried out on Wednesday night.

The AITUC registered 4,856 votes, while The Indian National Trade union Congress (INTUC) saw 2,690 votes in Srirampur Area. The AITUC won the area by a margin of 2,166 votes. It bagged Mandamarri and Bellampalli Areas as well. It recorded 2,177 votes in Mandamarri Area as against 1,648 votes polled for INTUC, suggesting a margin of 569 votes.

The national trade union emerged victorious in Bellampalli Area by a margin of 122 votes. While AITUC got 497 votes, INTUC recorded 375 votes. In all, the trade union secured 16,224 votes compared to 14,102 votes, reflecting a margin of 2,122 votes. The union managed to achieve the status after a gap of 16 years for the fourth time.

TGBKS, which bagged the status in elections to the coal major’s recognised union in 2012 and 2017, extended its support to the AITUC in this polls. MLAs of the Congress participated in campaigning on behalf of the INTUC, but the trade union failed to draw attention of coal miners. Minister Seethakka said that they would welcome the mandate of the miners.