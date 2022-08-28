AKA team wins seven medals at Inter-District Mountain Biking Championship

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 07:08 PM, Sun - 28 August 22

The Aga Khan Academy’s racing team clinched seven medals in different categories in the 6th Inter-District Mountain Biking Championship. In the U-18 category Aga Khan team bagged first and second positions.

Hyderabad: The Aga Khan Academy’s racing team clinched seven medals in different categories in the 6th Inter-District Mountain Biking Championship held at the Aga Khan Academy in Hyderabad on Sunday.

In the U-18 category Aga Khan team bagged first and second positions. Meanwhile, top two positions in U-16 boys category and first, second and third positions in the girls category.

Also Read Navya crowned champion at Kotak India Junior International Series

The event was conducted in eight different categories which are elite men, elite women, U-18 boys, U-18 girls, U-16 boys, U-16 girls, U-14 boys and U-14 girls.