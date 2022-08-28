AKA team wins seven medals at Inter-District Mountain Biking Championship

Hyderabad: The Aga Khan Academy’s racing team clinched seven medals in different categories in the 6th Inter-District Mountain Biking Championship held at the Aga Khan Academy in Hyderabad on Sunday.
In the U-18 category Aga Khan team bagged first and second positions. Meanwhile, top two positions in U-16 boys category and first, second and third positions in the girls category.
The event was conducted in eight different categories which are elite men, elite women, U-18 boys, U-18 girls, U-16 boys, U-16 girls, U-14 boys and U-14 girls.