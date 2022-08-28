Sunday, Aug 28, 2022
Home | News | Aka Team Wins Seven Medals At Inter District Mountain Biking Championship

AKA team wins seven medals at Inter-District Mountain Biking Championship

By Telangana Today
Published: Published Date - 07:08 PM, Sun - 28 August 22
AKA team wins seven medals at Inter-District Mountain Biking Championship
The Aga Khan Academy’s racing team clinched seven medals in different categories in the 6th Inter-District Mountain Biking Championship. In the U-18 category Aga Khan team bagged first and second positions.

Hyderabad: The Aga Khan Academy’s racing team clinched seven medals in different categories in the 6th Inter-District Mountain Biking Championship held at the Aga Khan Academy in Hyderabad on Sunday.

In the U-18 category Aga Khan team bagged first and second positions. Meanwhile, top two positions in U-16 boys category and first, second and third positions in the girls category.

The event was conducted in eight different categories which are elite men, elite women, U-18 boys, U-18 girls, U-16 boys, U-16 girls, U-14 boys and U-14 girls.

Related News

Latest News