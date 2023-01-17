Akshay Kumar marks 22nd wedding anniversary with Twinkle Khanna

By Shweta Watson Published Date - 04:00 PM, Tue - 17 January 23

Hyderabad: On social media, Akshay Kumar is rather private and primarily utilises the platform to advertise and promote his films. However, the actor surprised his followers on Tuesday when he posted a romantic photo of himself and his wife Twinkle Khanna. In the photo, the power couple of Bollywood can be seen affectionately gazing at each other. Instantaneously, the image started to circulate online.

The picture shows the couple laughing heartily while clothed in traditional attire. With his author-wife, the ‘Ram Setu’ actor is celebrating his wedding anniversary. Twinkle and Akshay were married on January 17, 2001. “Two imperfect people who have perfectly been stuck together since twenty-two years! Happy anniversary Tina,” Akshay captioned the adorable pic on Twitter.

Twinkle, meanwhile, gave a glimpse into their latest trip. “On a freezing Sunday morning, someone decides we must pedal along an icy lake. No prizes for guessing the name of the perpetrator of this diabolical plan. My usual philosophy states: Whatever floats your leaky boat as long as I am not compelled to come along for the ride. Unfortunately the laws of philosophy, physics, and thermodynamics all crumble within a Faraday cage called marriage. True? False?(sic),” she captioned a video on Instagram.

On the film front, Akshay gave his fans an update about his upcoming film ‘Selfiee’. “Now you know why I called filters “fillers”, because they really get under my skin. #Selfiee Trailer coming soon. Stay tuned (sic),” he tweeted along with a video.

The Raj Mehta directorial, also starring Emraan Hashmi, Nushrratt Bharuccha, and Diana Penty, will hit the theatres on February 24. Apart from ‘Selfiee’, Akshay has ‘Bade Miyan Chote Miyan’ with Tiger Shroff and Prithviraj Sukumaran and an untitled flick with Parineeti Chopra.

Now you know why I called filters “fillers”, because they really get under my skin😖#Selfiee Trailer coming soon. Stay tuned! pic.twitter.com/4QQ0IagBHO — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) January 17, 2023