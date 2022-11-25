Akshay Kumar slammed on Twitter for reacting to Richa’s tweet

On Wednesday, the actor tweeted “Galwan says hi” replying to the comment, she was then trolled on social media for posting a tweet on the 2020 Galwan clash, in which several Indian Army soldiers died.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 03:53 PM, Fri - 25 November 22

Hyderabad: After Richa Chadha, actor Akshay Kumar is being trolled on Twitter for being hurt to see Richa’s tweet.

Akshay Kumar tweeted replying to Richa Chadha: “Hurts to see this. Nothing ever should make us ungrateful towards our armed forces. Woh hain toh aaj hum hain(sic).”

Hurts to see this. Nothing ever should make us ungrateful towards our armed forces. Woh hain toh aaj hum hain. 🙏 pic.twitter.com/inCm392hIH — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) November 24, 2022

Bollywood actor Richa Chadha has come under fire after reacting to a statement of Lt General Upendra Dwivedi that the Indian Army is ready to execute orders like taking back Pakistan-occupied Kashmir.

Later, she deleted her tweet and issued an apology statement through a tweet apologising to her brothers in the ‘fauj’ (Army) of which her grandfather has been an illustrious part.

Akshay Kumar was later trolled on Twitter for his response to Richa’s tweet. One user said: “Dear Rajiv Bhatia urf Akshay Kumar: When you say “our armed forces”, are you referring to the Army of the country you’re a citizen of- Canada? Or are you speaking of the Indian Army, in which Richa’s family members have served?! Read her statement carefully..”

Dear Rajiv Bhatia urf Akshay Kumar:

When you say “our armed forces”, are you referring to the Army of the country you’re a citizen of – Canada? Or are you speaking of the Indian Army, in which Richa’s family members have served?! Read her statement carefully… pic.twitter.com/O0VfhLn0Rv — Rakesh Sharma (@rakeshfilm) November 24, 2022

Another user wrote, “Akshay Kumar took a break from stealing the limelight from women in movies to turning his trolls towards women on Twitter.”

Akshay Kumar took a break from stealing the limelight from women in movies, to turning his trolls towards women on Twitter. — Aditi Mittal (@awryaditi) November 24, 2022

“Akshay Kumar is not an Indian citizen, he does not hold an Indian passport, so why is he running @thewire_in news portal and commenting on Indian affairs?,” questioned a third user.

Akshay Kumar is not an Indian citizen, he does not hold an Indian passport, so why is he running @thewire_in news portal and commenting on Indian affairs? — Anand Ranganathan (@ARanganathan72) November 25, 2022