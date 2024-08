Ali, Varuni win Telangana State Ranking Table Tennis titles

Mohammed Ali of AVSC and Varuni Jaiswal of GSM emerged champions in the men’s and women’s categories respectively in the 4th Shree Gujarati Seva Mandal Telangana State Ranking Table Tennis Tournament.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 11 August 2024, 11:42 PM

Medal winners of the Table Tennis championship in Hyderabad on Sunday.

Hyderabad: Mohammed Ali of AVSC and Varuni Jaiswal of GSM excelled, clinching the men’s and women’s titles respectively in the 4th Shree Gujarati Seva Mandal Telangana State Ranking Table Tennis Tournament at Shree Gujarati Seva Mandal Table Tennis Academy, Secunderabad on Sunday.

Results: Finals: Men: Mohammed Ali (AVSC) bt R Santhosh Kumar (SGUTTA) (4-0) (13-11, 12-10, 11-8, 11-6); Womens: Varuni Jaiswal (GSM) bt Nikhat Banu (RBISC) (4-3) (3-11, 11-6, 12-14, 7-11, 11-8, 11-9, 11-7); U-19: Boys: Arush Reddy (SGUTTA) bt Dharma Teja (LFHSA) (4-0) (11-7, 11-7, 11-8, 11-9); Girls: A Satya (SGUTTA) bt K Shreshta Reddy (GSM) (4-3) (4-11, 4-11, 11-7, 9-11, 11-7, 11-5, 11-3); U-17: Boys: Arush Reddy (SGUTTA) bt Sourya Raj Saxena (AVSC) (3-0) (12-10, 11-6, 11-8); Girls: A Satya (SGUTTA) bt K Shreshta Reddy-GSM (3-0) (11-7,11-6,11-6).

