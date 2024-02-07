Nizamabad CP cautions people against fake Gulf job agents

By Telangana Today Published Date - 7 February 2024, 03:43 PM

Nizamabad: Commissioner of Police Kalmeshwar Shingenawar has cautioned people against falling prey to unscrupulous job agents claiming to provide employment in Gulf countries.

In a statement issued here on Wednesday, Shingenawar said it had come to the notice of the police that Gulf job agents and unlicensed agencies were operating in the district and trapping gullible job aspirants. They were giving fake job letters and luring people to take up gulf jobs, he said.

The Commissioner had advised people to collect details about such agents and agencies and after obtaining permission from the police rent a house or a shop complex to them. He asked people to inform the police about fake agents operating in the district.