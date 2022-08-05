All efforts on to resolve IIIT-Basar issue: KTR

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 10:23 PM, Fri - 5 August 22

TRS working president and IT Minister KT Rama Rao (File Photo).

Hyderabad: TRS working president and IT Minister KT Rama Rao on Friday made it clear that the State government was not ignoring the problems being faced by students of IIIT-Basar. Instead, all efforts were being made to address all the issues, he said.

“VC Prof. Venkat Ramana Garu & Director Satish Garu are stationed on campus and are attending to all issues. Anything that needs to be done by Govt, will be handled by Education Minister @SabithaindraTRS Garu,” he added. He also assured to take up the issues pertaining to VRA (village revenue assistants) with Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao.

During his interaction with netizens as part of his ‘#AskKTR’ session on Twitter on Friday, the Minister fielded a number of queries from the netizens on a wide range of issues. Stating that the governance was a continuous endeavour to improve civic amenities, he said the State government improved electricity situation, roads and drinking water. “Now the focus is on improving drains (storm water and sewer network) through SNDP (Strategic Nala Development Programme) which are under progress,” he said.

On delay in development of Musi River, he stated that though not fast enough, the State government was working on the issue and will make it happen.

Further, Rama Rao said the Uppal-Narapally flyover works were ongoing, while efforts were on to get the stay order vacated by the High Court on implementation of Building Regularisation Scheme (BRS). He Stated that plans were afoot on a number of mass transport solutions like E-BRTS (elevated bus rapid transport system) and PRT (personal rapid transit), besides expansion of metro rail. He also assured to look into the requests for restarting the Sunday Funday programme at Tank Bund which has been suspended due to Covid-19.

The Minister informed that work is on to develop 109 urban parks in and around Hyderabad to improve green cover. A large number of new urban lung spaces have been created within HMDA area as well, he said. He informed that the Municipal Administration department was already developing separate cycle tracks and would soon convene a meeting with the cyclist associations and enthusiasts to obtain their ideas in improving the same.

On suggestion for developing food processing technologies, Rama Rao informed that Telangana State Special Food Processing Zones (TSFPZ parks) were going to come up in over 10,000 acres across 19 different sites in various districts. He stated that the Hyderabad Pharma City project was getting delayed due to some litigations pertaining to land acquisition which would be completed soon. He said the State government’s GRID policy was providing all the incentives to the IT companies for setting up their offices in East Hyderabad to facilitate development. He stated that Hyderabad was growing faster than any city in India in terms of IT sector and had generated one-third of total jobs created in the country.

On the lighter note, Rama Rao responded to a netizen who wondered if they can see him on the Big Screen and said, “Not unless you’re watching my political speeches on a big screen.”

In response to a netizen who informed about the statue of actor/politician NT Rama Rao in a lake at Khammam, he asked what was wrong in paying respects to a legend like him. He informed that he was recovering from his ankle injury and would return to work soon.

When a Twitter user from West Bengal asked if will take up the job of West Bengal’s IT Minister, he said he was happy serving in Telangana and Didi (Mamata Banerjee) was doing a good job in her home State. When a youth asked the opportunities for youth in politics without any background, he reminded that there are many leaders including the Chief Minister and a host of MLAs who succeeded despite not having any political background.

Further, the Minister also took up certain issues raised by the citizens to the notice of his fellow Cabinet Ministers concerned. He also directed the officials concerned of the Municipal Administration and Urban Development department to look into the issues raised by the people from various parts of the State.