All India Gold Cup: Ravi Teja, Aniketh guide Hyderabad into quarters

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 09:06 PM, Wed - 1 June 22

Hyderabad: Captaining the side for the first time, T Ravi Teja led Hyderabad from the front with a 102-run knock while G Aniketh Reddy scalped seven wickets in Hyderabad’s crushing 187-run victory over Life Care, Lucknow in the 38th All India Gold Cup Cricket Tournament, in Dehradun.

Batting first, Hyderabad rode on Ravi Teja’s 69-ball blitzkrieg, that included seven boundaries and seven over it, Hyderabad posted 282/7 in 40 overs. Chandan Sahani provided the impetus in the end with a 24-ball 44.

Later, Hyderabad skittled out the opposition to 95 runs in 21.5 overs, thanks to Aniketh Reddy’s 7/21 bowling figures. With this victory, Hyderabad made it to the quarterfinals of the tournament and will take on Sporting Club Delhi.

With the senior players on a break, Hyderabad fielded a young squad and the team under Ravi Teja’s leadership had already made an impression.

Brief Scores: Hyderabad 282/7 in 40 overs (T Ravi Teja 102; Chandan Sahani 44; Parmesh Vaidik 3/49) bt Life Care, Lucknow 95 in 21.5 overs (G Aniketh Reddy 7/21).

