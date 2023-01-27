All set for celestial wedding at Gudem temple

The ceremonies will be held at Sri Satyanarayana Swamy Devasthanam from Jan 30 to Feb 6

By Telangana Today Updated On - 10:28 PM, Fri - 27 January 23

Mancherial: Annual celestial wedding ceremonies of Sri Satyanarayana Swamy Devasthanam of Gudem in Dandepalli mandal will be celebrated from January 30 to February 6.

Executive Officer Srinivas said that elaborate arrangements were being made for the smooth conduct of the festivities that fall in the month of Magha in the Hindu calendar year. He stated that the main event, the wedding, would be performed on February 2.

Also Read Mancherial: Devotees throng Sri Satyanarayana Swamy Devasthanam on Ekadashi

Mancherial MLA N Diwakar Rao would participate in the ceremonies and present silk clothes to the presiding deity.

Srinivas further said that steps were being taken to decorate several parts of the shrine with electric lamps and publicity was being given to the event by distributing pamphlets and putting up flex posters. Temporary toilets, medical camps, drinking water, sanitation, and other basic amenities were being created for the convenience of the devotees.