Ambulance driver arrested for death of patient in Mancherial

The driver of an ambulance vehicle has been apprehended on suspicion of causing the death of a female patient by rerouting her to particular hospitals in exchange for kickbacks.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 5 April 2024, 08:23 PM

Mancherial: A driver of an ambulance vehicle was arrested for allegedly claiming the life of a woman patient by diverting her to specific hospitals by accepting commissions. The ambulance was seized.

Mancherial ACP Prakash and Inspector R Bansilal said the accused person was Thokala Sagar, a resident of Narsingapur in Jaipur mandal, had taken a woman injured in a road accident intentionally her to Akhira Hospitals of Karimnagar by accepting a commission of 25 to 30 percent from the management on March 29.

Also Read TS Medical Council files police cases against 19 quacks

He took the patient to a hospital in Mancherial before shifting her to Karimnagar.

Police said that due to delay caused in timely shifting to a hospital, the patient died while undergoing treatment at a hospital in Mancherial on April 1. Based on a complaint received from family members of the victim, a case was registered against Sagar. Investigations are underway.