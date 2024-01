Amit Shah’s tour to Telangana cancelled

Sources said Amit Shah's visit was cancelled due to the political developments in Bihar.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 27 January 2024, 05:09 PM

File photo

Hyderabad: Union Home Minister Amit Shah‘s scheduled visit to the State on Sunday has been cancelled.

This was disclosed by union Tourism Minister and BJP State President G Kishan Reddy on Saturday. According to him, Shah’s tour was cancelled due to emergency work. During his visit, Shah was supposed to hold meetings with party leaders and functionaries at Karimnagar, Mahbubnagar and Hyderabad.

