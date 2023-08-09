Amrabad Tiger Reserve plans to get more Indian gaurs

Published Date - 04:42 PM, Wed - 9 August 23

Hyderabad: The Amrabad Tiger Reserve (ATR), which has been taking up different initiatives in increasing the tiger population in its limits, is planning to introduce Indian Gaurs in the reserve areas to increase the prey population for tigers.

At present, there is only one Indian Gaur in the entire ATR limits, which is spread over 2,600 square km. Interestingly, the sole male Indian Gaur is believed to have come all the way from Karnataka and has been wandering alone in the vast grasslands of ATR since the last six months.

Officials have been closely monitoring the movements of the solitary Indian Gaur through camera traps and patrolling units to check if there was only one or more living in ATR limits. Officials are convinced that it has now become a resident of ATR and want to ensure it has more Indian Gaurs for company and existence.

Apart from wild boars and spotted deer, the Indian Gaur provides large biomass for tigers. Considering all these factors, ATR officials have appealed to senior authorities for introduction of Indian Gaurs from Kawal and Eturnagaram forests, which have a dense population of bisons.

“An appeal has been made to senior authorities seeking at least 15 to 20 Indian Gaurs for increasing prey population for tigers in ATR,” a senior official from ATR said.

Approval from the National Tiger Conservation Authority (NTCA) is required for relocation of Indian Gaurs from Kawal to ATR. Officials have to establish that Indian Gaurs existed in the ATR limits in the past and the same needs to be presented before the NTCA for consideration.

ATR officials are exuding confidence that the NTCA approval should not be a challenge as they were being relocated from one tiger reserve to other in the State.

Indian Gaurs also indirectly help in increasing the population of spotted deer. They are coarse grass feeders and feed upper portion of plants, leaves, stems and herbs. This indirectly paves way for fast and extensive growth of grasslands, which are crucial for the survival of smaller species like spotted deer.