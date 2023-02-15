TSPSC: Recruitment test for gazetted category posts in Ground Water dept on April 26, 27

By Telangana Today Published Date - 08:56 PM, Wed - 15 February 23

Hyderabad: The Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC) will hold the computer-based recruitment test for various gazetted category posts in the Ground Water department on April 26 and 27.

Hall tickets for the test can be downloaded from the website https://www.tspsc.gov.in/ one week before the date of examination. For more details, visit the Commission website.