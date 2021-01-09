AMU V-C asks MANUU to start medical college

AMU V-C Prof. Tariq Mansoor said the government was supporting the establishment of medical colleges and if MANUU paid attention to this, the government would definitely help in this

Hyderabad: Aligarh Muslim University Vice-Chancellor Prof. Tariq Mansoor has asked Maulana Azad National Urdu University (MANUU) here to start a medical college.

Delivering an online address during the 23rd Foundation Day celebrations of MANUU on Saturday, Prof. Mansoor said the government was supporting the establishment of medical colleges and if MANUU paid attention to this, the government would definitely help in this. He said the foundation day for any institution was not only a time to celebrate but also to introspect its performances and to prospect its future opportunities.

Speaking about Urdu language, he said Urdu was not a regional or religious language but a global language and it was a challenge to revive it.

In his presidential address, MANUU in-charge Vice-Chancellor Prof. SM Rahmatullah said languages were born to meet the needs of human beings and if it gets patronage of government then that language flourishes and also becomes a source of knowledge and education. Praising the new National Education Policy, he said NEP emphasized the need to provide education in the mother tongue. It focuses on the acquisition and research of various skills and to establish national research institute, he said.

MANUU in-charge registrar Prof Siddiqui Mohd Mahmood, School of Languages dean Prof. Mohd Naseemuddin Farees, Public Relations Officer Abid Abdul Wasay, students, scholars, faculty and staff members attended the programme online.

