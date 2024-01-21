| Anand Utsav To Be Held From Jan 26 To 28 In Hyderabad

The event is being organised under the auspicious guidance of Shrinathji Dhwaja Ji Aarohan Utsav Samithi.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 21 January 2024, 07:26 PM

Hyderabad: Hyderabad gears up for three-day colourful Anand Utsav to be held from January 26 to 28 at Jalvihar, Necklace Road. The event is being organised under the auspicious guidance of Shrinathji Dhwaja Ji Aarohan Utsav Samithi.

A large number of devotees and dignitaries from all over the world will not only witness the many-splendoured Anand Utsav, but they will also receive the blessings of Lord Shrinathji from Shri Dhwajaji for the first time here, a press release said.

Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy, union Tourism and Culture Minister G. Kishan Reddy and BRS Working President Mr. K.T. Rama Rao, senior police officials, bureaucrats, movies actors and industry leaders are expected to attend the event, the press release said.

The events include Shobhayatra, Sheesh Mahal and Lalghata on January 26, Gaucharan Mangala-Rajbhog|Utthapan Bhogaarti| Shayan on January 27 and Mangala| Shringar on January 28.