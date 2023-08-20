DFAT offers Prof. G.V.R.K.Acharyulu from UoH Australia Awards Fellowship

By Telangana Today Updated On - 03:29 PM, Sun - 20 August 23

Hyderabad: The Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade (DFAT), Australia has offered Prof. G.V.R.K. Acharyulu, School of Management Studies, University of Hyderabad, a prestigious Australia Awards Fellowship to be hosted by the Flinders University under Asia Pacific Aged Care Hub (APACH) Fellowship.

The Fellowship titled “Capacity building for aged care in Asia-Pacific: networks of influence and leadership” will be held from August 20 to September 4.

Under this fellowship Prof. Acharyulu is visiting Finders University, Adelaide, Canberra and Sydney. This Fellowship entails the participation of 15 fellows from six countries, India, Nepal, Bangladesh, Malaysia, Indonesia, and the Philippines.

Fellows have been nominated based on their outstanding track record in health systems strengthening, alongside their demonstrated commitment and dedication to enhancing aged care systems in their respective home countries.