UoH Alumnus selected for Indian Forest Service

By Telangana Today Updated On - 03:58 PM, Mon - 3 July 23

Hyderabad: Koppula Bala Raju, an alumnus of Integrated MSc Mathematics student 2012-17 batch has been selected for the Indian Forest Services with a rank of 129 in the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC).

The UPSC has recommended 147 candidates for appointment and another 12 candidates under the provisional category. A total of 150 vacancies were reported by the Central government to the Commission for recruitment, a press release said.

Koppula Bala Raju is presently working as administrative officer in the New India Assurance company limited.