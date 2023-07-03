UoH Alumnus selected for Indian Forest Service

A total of 150 vacancies were reported by the Central government to the Commission for recruitment, a press release said.
Hyderabad: Koppula Bala Raju, an alumnus of Integrated MSc Mathematics student 2012-17 batch has been selected for the Indian Forest Services with a rank of 129 in the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC).
The UPSC has recommended 147 candidates for appointment and another 12 candidates under the provisional category. A total of 150 vacancies were reported by the Central government to the Commission for recruitment, a press release said.
Koppula Bala Raju is presently working as administrative officer in the New India Assurance company limited.