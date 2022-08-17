Two held, Rs 1.50 lakh worth PDS rice seized near Hanamkonda

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 06:49 PM, Wed - 17 August 22

PDS rice seized at Komatipally village near Hanamkonda on Wednesday

Hanamkonda: Task force sleuths have raided a place on the outskirts of Komatipally of Hasanparthy mandal and found 40 quintals of PDS rice worth Rs 1,04,000 here on Wednesday.

It is alleged that the rice was stored there by one Sherla Thirupati of Yerragattugutta locality. The have apprehended Thirupati and handed over him along with the seized rice to the Kakatiya University Campus police for further action, said according to Additional DCP Vaibhav Raghunath Gaikwad.

In another raid conduced at Babu Camp colony area near Kazipet railway station, the Task Force team has found 18 quintals of rice worth Rs 46,800, and apprehended one Turpati Raju of Budagajangala colony at Kazipet. The accused along with the seized rice has been handed over to the Kazipet police for further action.