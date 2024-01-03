Home | News | Andhra Pradesh Cm Jagan To Meet Kcr On Thursday

Andhra Pradesh CM Jagan to meet KCR on Thursday Sources said the luncheon meeting was just a courtesy call from YS Jaganmohan Reddy in the wake of Chandrashekhar Rao's recent hip replacement surgery. By Telangana Today Updated On - 03:33 PM, Wed - 3 January 24 Hyderabad: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jaganmohan Reddy will call on BRS president and former Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao at the latter’s residence in Hyderabad on Thursday. Sources said the luncheon meeting was just a courtesy call from Jaganmohan Reddy in the wake of Chandrashekhar Rao’s recent hip replacement surgery. Jaganmohan Reddy is scheduled to reach Hyderabad in the afternoon, following which he will head to Chandrashekhar Rao’s residence at Nandinagar where the former Chief Minister is recuperating after his surgery.

BRS working president KT Rama Rao and a few other leaders were likely to attend the meeting. It may be noted that Jaganmohan Reddy had called Rama Rao soon after learning about Chandrashekhar Rao’s surgery and wished for his speedy recovery.

Chandrashekhar Rao, who underwent a hip replacement surgery last month, is recovering steadily and is able to walk with the help of a walker. Apart from medication, he is regularly undergoing physiotherapy. His health is being regularly monitored by a team of doctors from Yashoda Hospitals. Sources said there was good progress and that he was expected to walk using a walking stick from next week.