Andhra Pradesh govt assures support for Company Secretary career

Gudivada Amarnath assured full support of the state government to educate the people of the state about the Company Secretary course

By Telangana Today Published Date - 09:07 PM, Fri - 16 June 23

Visakhapatnam: Andhra Pradesh Minister for Industries, Infrastructure, Investment and Commerce, and Information Technology, Gudivada Amarnath, on Friday assured full support of the state government to educate the people of the state about the Company Secretary course and profession so that more people could become CS and contribute to building a robust India.

Expressing his delight that ICSI chose Visakhapatnam for its two-day 24th National Conference of Practising Company Secretaries, he noted that Company Secretaries are an indispensable part of the New India, the $ 5 trillion economy, the Hon’ble Prime Minister of India, has dreamt of.

Reminiscing the 35 years journey of Practising Company Secretaries (PCS), CS Manish Gupta, President, the ICSI said that It was time now for Company Secretaries to expand knowledge horizons and look beyond the conventional opportunities across the globe”.

He also delved into the recent initiatives of the Institute, one of which was the creation of new Boards for strengthening the profession and building the acumen and expertise of the members.