Andhra Pradesh govt gives nod for transfers of teachers

The Andhra Pradesh government has passed GO No 47 for the transfer of government teachers across the state.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 11:51 AM, Tue - 23 May 23

Amaravati: Andhra Pradesh government has passed GO No 47 for the transfer of government teachers across the state. The GO says that the transfers are mandatory for teachers who have worked for eight years in the same location. Also transfers for the headmasters who worked for five years in the same location are mandatory. The state government will take up the transfers with the vacant teacher posts by May 31.

Andhra Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has issued different guidelines regarding transfers of government teachers and employees. The transfers will take place by taking the new district as a unit.

The state government said that the ban on transfers of government employees and teachers will be applicable again from June 1.

Those who have completed two years of service in the same location before April 30, 2023, will also be able to transfer on request. The government has made it clear that transfers would be based on employee requests and administration. In these transfers, husband and wife are given priority. All transfers will be considered at the employee’s request.