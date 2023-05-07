Andhra Pradesh govt sets helpline to rescue students from Manipur

They underlined that the Manipur government has provided these helplines in order to aid those who have been injured by the continuing disturbances in law and order in the state.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 04:08 PM, Sun - 7 May 23

They underlined that the Manipur government has provided these helplines in order to aid those who have been injured by the continuing disturbances in law and order in the state.

Amaravati: The Andhra Pradesh government started a helpline and a control room at AP Bhavan in New Delhi on Saturday to evacuate students from Manipur. The helpline numbers are 011-23384016 and 011-23387089. The officials said that they are constantly in touch with the Manipur government and local administration to provide assistance to the people.

They underlined that the Manipur government has provided these helplines in order to aid those who have been injured by the continuing disturbances in law and order in the state.

On the above phone numbers, people can reach the following officers:

Dr. Th. Charanjeet Singh: 8794475406

Dr. Mayengbam Veto Singh: 8730931414

M.N. Michael Achom: 8399882392

Rehanuddin Choudhury: 9436034077

Peter Salam: 7005257760

“Parents of the wards who are in Manipur may communicate helpline numbers to their children along with details of the helpline established at AP Bhavan, New Delhi. Students can also contact officials in Imphal or AP Bhavan for any kind of assistance,” reads the statement.