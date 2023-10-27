Andhra Pradesh has 4,02,21,450 voters

By Telangana Today Updated On - 10:49 PM, Fri - 27 October 23

Amaravati: Andhra Pradesh Chief Electoral Officer Mukesh Kumar Meena published the draft electoral rolls on Friday.

The Election Commission of India (ECI) prepared these Special Summary Revision of Electoral Rolls with reference to January 1, 2024, as the qualifying date, as per the schedule.

As per the draft rolls, the total electorate was put at 4,02,21,450 — male: 1,98,31,791, female: 2,03,85,851, and third gender: 3,808 — in the State.

Of the total electorate, while the number of General Electors was 4,01,53,292 (male: 1,97,66,013, female: 2,03,83,471, third gender: 3,808), the number of Service Electors was 68,158 (male: 65,778 and female: 2,380 female).