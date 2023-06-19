Andhra Pradesh: Interactive panels to be set up in 60,000 govt school classrooms

Interactive panels would be set up in about 60,000 classrooms of government schools in Andhra Pradesh

By Telangana Today Published Date - 08:40 PM, Mon - 19 June 23

Interactive panels would be set up in about 60,000 classrooms of government schools in Andhra Pradesh

Vijayawada: Interactive panels would be set up in about 60,000 classrooms of government schools in Andhra Pradesh, Education minister Botsa Satyanarayana said here on Monday.

Talking to media persons, he said that schools with classes 1 to 5 will have one smart TV each an already 10 TVs were set up which would be done in other schools also shortly.

“We have extended the half-day schools for one more week due to torrid summer. Subject teachers will be engaged from class 3 and from class 6, all high school classes will have interactive panels. Teachers will be trained online and off line on teaching methods,” he said.

The minister also revealed that transfer of teachers was completed in a transparent manner and out of 1.75 lakh teachers, 82,000 had applied for transfers. In the process, over 52,000 got the transfers, he said.