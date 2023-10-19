Andhra Pradesh: Man arrested for raping minor girl in Eluru district

The accused was identified as Sivakumar and was arrested under the POCSO Act on the basis of the complaint of the victim's parents.

By ANI Updated On - 09:51 PM, Thu - 19 October 23

Eluru: A man was arrested after he allegedly raped and impregnated a minor girl in Eluru district’s Denduluru Mandal, police said, A case was registered, and the accused was arrested. The accused works as a volunteer in Denduluru village, police said.

The accused was identified as Sivakumar and was arrested under the POCSO Act on the basis of the complaint of the victim’s parents, they said.

The accused absconded after the case was registered. We caught the accused with technical evidence. There is no political pressure on us in this case, Nuzvid Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Ashok Kumar Goud said.

According to the police, the minor girl is a 10th class dropout.

The victim’s parents noticed changes in her body and took her to the hospital, where they found she was pregnant. Later, on the fifth of this month, they registered a case, he said.

With special teams, we traced the accused and arrested him. Soon, he will be produced before the court. The victim will be sent to a rehabilitation centre, Nuzvid DSP said.