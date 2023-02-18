Andhra Pradesh: Three youths feared drowned in Godavari river

Seven persons went for a dip in the Godavari river on the festival day and three of them, identified as residents of Dosapadu in East Godavari district, went missing

Eluru: Three youths were feared drowned in the Godavari during Mahasivaratri celebrations at Pattiseema on Saturday.

According to reports, seven persons went for a dip in the Godavari river on the festival day and three of them, identified as residents of Dosapadu in East Godavari district, went missing.

A rescue team immediately launched a search operation at the place.