Andhra Pradesh: Three youths feared drowned in Godavari river

Eluru: Three youths were feared drowned in the Godavari during Mahasivaratri celebrations at Pattiseema on Saturday.
According to reports, seven persons went for a dip in the Godavari river on the festival day and three of them, identified as residents of Dosapadu in East Godavari district, went missing.
A rescue team immediately launched a search operation at the place.