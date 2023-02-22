Andhra Pradesh: Maoist accused of killing ex-MLAs nabbed in Paderu

By Telangana Today Published Date - 06:48 PM, Wed - 22 February 23

Paderu: Maoist leader Janumuru Srinibabu Rhino alias Sunil, prime accused in the killing of former MLAs Kidari Sarveswara Rao and Siveri Soma, was captured during exchange of fire between Maoists and police on the Andhra-Odisha border in Alluri Sitarama Raju district here on Wednesday.

Police also seized from his possession an IED, gun, explosive material, extremist literature and cash.

Sreenubabu, member of AoB special zone special divisional committee, was the architect of the September 23, 2018 attack in which Sarveswara Rao and Soma were killed. He was also involved in several incidents of violence and carried a reward of Rs.5 lakh on his head, police said.ex