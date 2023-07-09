Andhra Pradesh: Pawan Kalyan resumes Varahi yatra

Pawan Kalyan on Sunday began his second phase of Varahi yatra and arrived here in the afternoon to address a public meeting as part of the programme

Eluru: Film actor and Jana Sena Party president Pawan Kalyan on Sunday began his second phase of Varahi yatra and arrived here in the afternoon to address a public meeting as part of the programme.

The matinee idol was accorded a tumultuous reception on the national highway at Hanuman Junction of Krishna district. Fans and party workers greeted him on either side of the road over a two kilometre stretch.

During the rally, four persons received minor injuries when a car hit a motorcycle of JSP workers and they were rushed in an ambulance to a nearby hospital for treatment.