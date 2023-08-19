Botsa launches broadside against Ramoji Rao, challenges him on Growth Centre lands issue

By Telangana Today Updated On - 07:41 PM, Sat - 19 August 23

File Photo

Visakhapatnam: Education minister Botsa Satyanarayana has launched a broadside against Eenadu and Margadarsi chairman Ch. Ramoji Rao and challenged the latter on the Growth Centre lands issue.

Reacting to the allegations levelled by Ramoji Rao against him, the minister told media persons here that he was not exploiting the poor like the media baron. “The government gives land to industries at reduced rates. An ethanol factory is coming up through the growth centre.

It was the Telugu Desam Party government which issued the GO on growth centre lands in the year 2018,” he pointed out, and said that the government was willing to give Ramoji Rao also land but he should set up the industry there.

On the false campaign against the government by the yellow media, Satyanarayana said that Chief Minister Jaganmohan Reddy was providing good governance and was making efforts towards rise in the standard of living of the people.

He did not loot them like Chandrababu by engaging middlemen, he stated, and alleged that the trio of Chandrababu, Pawan Kalyan and Lokesh were engaged in baseless criticism against the government losing their cool.

On the special category status for Andhra Pradesh, the minister recalled it was Chandrababu who mortgaged the state’s interests in the issue and distributed sweets while accepting the package in lieu of SCS. “We did not celebrate it.

Were there no farmers’ suicides during Chandrababu regime? Chandrababu talks without any shame. Pawan Kalyan should explain how the TDP regime was better,” he remarked.

On the structures atop Rishikonda hill, he explained that they were being constructed abiding by the rules and the government clarified this last year itself. “But the TDP government built Praja Vedika throwing all norms to the wind. We are according priority to education, health, welfare, and agriculture and the entire country is looking towards Andhra Pradesh,” he stated.