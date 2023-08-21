Andhra tragedy: 3 missing after boat capsizes in Nizampatnam harbour

By ANI Published Date - 04:04 PM, Mon - 21 August 23

Bapatla: A woman and her two children went missing after a boat overturned in Nizampatnam harbour in the Bapatla district of Andhra Pradesh, police said on Monday.

The missing persons have been identified as Saivarnika (25), Tanish (7) and Taruneshwar (1).

The boat overturned while it was on its way from the Muttayapalem village (Baptla district) and headed to the Elichitladibba village, located in the Krishna district of the state, police said.

A search operation was underway to find the missing persons. “A search operation is underway, we will trace them soon”, the police told ANI.

Further details are awaited.