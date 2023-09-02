| Anjani Kumar Stresses Ongoing Nature Of Cybersecurity And Need For Adaptation To Combat Threats

Anjani Kumar stresses ongoing nature of cybersecurity and need for adaptation to combat threats

Addressing the police officials during training-cum-workshop on Saturday, he said the cyber security issues and mitigating the risks of cybercrimes would require a multifaceted approach that combines technology, education, policy and collaboration to deal.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 08:35 PM, Sat - 2 September 23

Hyderabad: Cyber security is an ongoing process that requires vigilance and adaptation to new threats, said Telangana DGP Anjani Kumar.

Addressing the police officials during training-cum-workshop on Saturday, he said the cyber security issues and mitigating the risks of cybercrimes would require a multifaceted approach that combines technology, education, policy and collaboration to deal. He further asked the officers to look into new challenges that are coming up in digital crime.

Anjani Kumar said all new personnel deputed to Telangana State Cyber Security Bureau (TSCSB) should be trained as such they can cope up with emerging cybercrimes and upgrade their investigating skills from time to time.

Referring to review of cybercrime trends, arrests and execution of PT warrants, he said the crime pattern changed from traditional to cybercrimes due to digitalization and technology advancement.

“The TSCSB will monitor information related to arrested persons in cybercrime cases across the country and establish crime links after analyzing and sharing those links with the units of Telangana for PT warrant executions,” he said.

Cyberabad Police Commissioner and TSCSB Director Stephen Raveendra, who coordinated the workshop, explained the role of officers in controlling cybercrimes. He underscored the need for better coordination among all the units and Police Commissionerates in investigating the cybercrimes and executing PT warrants which is more crucial.

He said district cybercrime coordination cells were established in Warangal, Nizamabad, Karimnagar, Siddipet, Ramagundam and Khammam with TSCSB as headquarters in Hyderabad. “All the units must work in coordination with TSCSB in reporting, registering, investigation, supervision of investigation, prosecution of cases and refund process,” he said.