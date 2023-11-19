Annamayya Sankeertanamrutam in Hyderabad enchants devotees

The blissful celebration coinciding with Goddess Padmavathi's Karthika Brahmostamulu featured divine melodies of Annamayya's sankeertanas, captivating the hearts of the devotees.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 08:15 PM, Sun - 19 November 23

The captivating vocals of N C Sridevi and M Sravan delivered a mesmerizing performance, bringing to life enchanting sankeertanas with navarasas.

Hyderabad: Annamayya Parivaramu in collaboration with Saket Hindu Dharmik Samaj, hosted a special devotional music program ‘Annamayya Sankeertanamrutam’, at Ganesh Temple in Saket Colony, Kapra, on Saturday. The blissful celebration coinciding with Goddess Padmavathi’s Karthika Brahmostamulu featured divine melodies of Annamayya’s sankeertanas, captivating the hearts of the devotees.

The program commenced with a soulful rendition of songs, including ‘Nivalimchedamu’ and ‘Namah Sivaya,’ paying homage to Lord Ganesha and Shiva. The artists then delved into the rendition of popular Annamayya kritis such as ‘Antayu Neeve Haripundarikasha,’ ‘Anni Mantramulu Inde,’ ‘Anditini Ponditini,’ ‘Kesava Narayana Krishna,’ ‘Vachenu Alamelu Manga,’ ‘Chittaja Guruda,’ ‘Yeda Keda Nee Charitalu,’ ‘Ide Sirasu Manikya,’ ‘Chudaramma Satulala,’ and ‘Endagani Needagani,’ among others.

The captivating vocals of N C Sridevi and M Sravan delivered a mesmerizing performance, bringing to life enchanting sankeertanas with ‘navarasas’, leaving the audience immersed in a profound and divine energy. Notable keertanas like ‘Govinda Govinda Yani Koluvare,’ ‘Adivo alladivo,’ and ‘Jaganmohanakara’are the highlights of the day.

Instrumental accompaniment by Sarvashri Mahavadi Vasu Sastry on violin, B Janardhan on Mridangam, and C Sai Raghava Charan on Tabla added a mellifluous touch to the devotional ambience, enthralling audience. The program concluded with the rendition of ‘Ksheerabdhi Kanyakaku,’ offering ‘mangala harathi’ to the deities.

Guests for the event included Ch. Gopalarao from Dharmik Samaj, KV Subrahmanyam, A Muralikrishna, Ch Gopalakrishna, and K Sreelakshmi from Annamayya Parivaramu.