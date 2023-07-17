Devamma’s ‘stick’ warning for Revanth sums up Telangana farmers’ response

Devamma warned the Congress leader to mend his ways and not to meddle with the farming community

By Telangana Today Updated On - 06:40 PM, Mon - 17 July 23

Hyderabad: The words of Devamma, an elderly woman farmer from Mahabubnagar, on Monday summed up the emotions of farmers across the State after TPCC president A Revanth Reddy’s remarks that three hour power supply was sufficient for farming.

Devamma, who was part of a group of farmers who gathered at the Rythu Vedika in Obulayapalli of Mahabubnagar rural mandal on Monday in the presence of Tourism Minister V Srinivas Goud. When the Minister invited Devamma on to the stage to seek her opinion on the TPCC president’s remarks that 24 hour power supply was unnecessary and three hours of supply was sufficient for farming, Devamma did not hold back her feelings.

Talking while leaning on to her walking stick, Devamma warned the Congress leader to mend his ways and not to meddle with the farming community. Stating that three hour power supply was not sufficient for cultivation, Devamma brandished her stick and said: “Revanth Reddy, if you make such comments again, I will beat you with a stick!”

In response to the Minister’s questions, Devamma also said people would not cast their vote for the Congress, which was against 24 hour free power supply to farmers. “We don’t want the Congress, which demeans farmers. We will support the BRS,” she said.