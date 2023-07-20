AP Govt to file court case against Pawan Kalyan

The Andhra Pradesh government has made the decision to take legal action against Janasena president Pawan Kalyan for his remarks against village volunteers.

By Sandeep Erukala Published Date - 05:57 PM, Thu - 20 July 23

Amaravati: Andhra Pradesh government has decided to approach High Court on film actor and Jana Sena Party president Pawan Kalyan‘s disparaging remarks on volunteers.

The government has taken serious view of his comments which humiliated women volunteers as the actor had dubbed them with anti-social elements.

The volunteers, whose services, particularly during COVID, won all-round appreciation, are upset he had targeted them deliberately in a bid to bring down the image of the government and are now up in arms against him.