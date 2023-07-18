Pawan Kalyan hopes for a BJP-JSP-TDP pact

Film actor and president of Jana Sena Party Pawan Kalyan has said that there is a change of the BJP-JSP and the Telugu Desam Party joining hands in the 2024 general elections.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 06:10 PM, Tue - 18 July 23

New Delhi: Film actor and president of Jana Sena Party Pawan Kalyan has said that there is a change of the BJP-JSP and the Telugu Desam Party joining hands in the 2024 general elections.

The film actor who was here to attend the NDA meeting, told reporters on Tuesday that there was need for a united struggle by all political parties to send the ruling YSR Congress Party packing in Andhra Pradesh.

He also clarified that the Chief Minister’s post was not important for him and it would be decided after the election results to whom the plum post should go. The people only wanted the political parties which stood by them, he stated.

Pawan Kalyan’s mission appears to impress upon the BJP to include the TDP in the poll alliance as the latter continued to be the main opposition party and the JSP-BJP alliance would greatly benefit by the pact. Also, unless it was ensured that the anti-incumbency vote is not split, it would be difficult to dethrone the YSRCP, he feels.

On the other hand, TDP national president N. Chandrababu Naidu is also keen on joining the NDA and making overtures to the BJP towards this. However, he was not invited to the NDA meeting as he was quite hostile to it during the last polls in 2019 when the TDP attacked Amit Shah in Tirupati and Narendra Modi was greeted with black balloons during his electioneering in Andhra Pradesh.

Chandrababu successfully sent his four Rajya Sabha members into the BJP and was hoping that the latter would soften its stand. Now, in a last ditch effort, he has sent Pawan Kalyan on the sole mission, political observers opine.