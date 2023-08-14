AP: Staff for each pilgrim climbing Tirumala by foot

Each of the pilgrims climbing Tirumala hills by foot will be provided a staff for protection and drones will also be used for their security

Tirupati: Each of the pilgrims climbing Tirumala hills by foot will be provided a staff for protection and drones will also be used for their security, according to Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanam chairman Bhumana Karunakar Reddy.

Talking to media persons after a review meeting held with officials, police and forest personnel here on Monday in the wake of a leopard mauling a child to death in the Alipiri footpath route a couple of days ago, he said that as many as 500 cameras would be set up between Tirupati and Tirumala, and if necessary drone cameras would also be used.

“TTD gives top priority for pilgrims safety and we are ready to spend any amount of money for the prupose. We are going to give a staff to every pilgrim climbing the hills on foot which will serve as a weapon. Children will be allowed in the Alipiri and Srivari Mettu footpath routes only from 5 a.m. to 2 p.m. while elders could go till 10 p.m. Two-wheelers will be permitted on the ghat road only till 6 p.m. We have also decided to send pilgrims in groups,” he said.