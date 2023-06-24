AP: Tension at Gangavaram port after police try to suppress workers agitation

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:20 PM, Sat - 24 June 23

Visakhapatnam: There was tension in Gangavaram private port here on Saturday morning with the police trying to suppress agitation by the workers who are demanding resolving their pending issues.

The agitation started at berth 1 by port workers and employees and with the pressure from management, police entered the scene. When a worker was manhandled, his colleagues rushed towards the jetty and gave a call to assemble at the main gate to thrash out the issues. About ten workers were taken into custody by the police and the management also sacked two workers which led to severe protests from the workers.

The Gangavaram port was recently bought by the Adanis. The port workers have been agitating for a hike in wages for the past 15 years and talks failed despite the Collector’s intervention which made the workers resume the agitation.