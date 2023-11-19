AP, TS to file claims on fresh TOR given to KWDT-II

The Brijesh Kumar Tribunal is expected to take a call on the plea of the State to resume the hearing as per the fresh terms of references on November 22.

Published Date - 07:23 PM, Sun - 19 November 23

Hyderabad: The State Irrigation department is ready with its reply to the objections raised by Andhra Pradesh to the fresh terms of reference given to the Krishna Water Disputes Tribunal (KWDT-II). AP has already communicated the objections to the State officials and the same would be submitted to the Tribunal in Delhi on Monday.

The Brijesh Kumar Tribunal is expected to take a call on the plea of the State to resume the hearing as per the fresh terms of references on November 22. AP had filed a writ petition challenging the fresh terms of reference in the Supreme Court. Its plea for staying Tribunal proceedings as per the new terms of reference, was however declined by the Apex Court.

Besides this, AP has sought four weeks time from the tribunal before it could resume the proceedings as its writ petition was also due to be heard by the Apex Court . The TS officials are contending that AP was trying to buy time as it was already enjoying more than its due share of the river waters. They want the tribunal to resume the hearing on the further terms of reference without any further delay.