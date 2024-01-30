APCC Chief YS Sharmila Reddy urges PM Modi to fulfil promises for Andhra Pradesh’s development

Expressing disappointment over the lack of action by both central and state governments in the past decade, Sharmila pointed out the severe consequences for Andhra Pradesh across various sectors.

By ANI Published Date - 30 January 2024, 11:04 PM

Guntur: Andhra Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) Chief YS Sharmila Reddy on Tuesday wrote a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, highlighting crucial issues related to the state’s development.

“Today, the state stands at a crossroads of confusion, chaos and hopelessness, feeling disheartened, a painful situation that we request you to empathise,” she stated in the letter.

Also Read Sharmila meets Vivekananda Reddy’s daughter Sunitha

Referring to the Andhra Pradesh Partition Act of 2014, Sharmila emphasised the permanent nature of the divided state and called for the fulfilment of promises made by the Congress government at the time. The central government’s responsibility in supporting the state was underscored, with Sharmila insisting that unfulfilled promises should be addressed during the upcoming budget session of Parliament.

“In this juncture, the Congress party, with a heavy heart, patiently lists out the promises made in the AP Reorganisation Act, 2014. We would like to put forth our appeal, on behalf of the 5.5 crore people of Andhra Pradesh, that these points be included in the President’s Speech to be delivered on the first day of the Parliament Budget sessions on January 31, 2024,” she stated in the letter.

Expressing disappointment over the lack of action by both central and state governments in the past decade, Sharmila pointed out the severe consequences for Andhra Pradesh across various sectors.

Prominent among the unmet commitments are the special status and national status for the Polavaram project, crucial for the state’s progress. Sharmila lamented the neglect of these promises by successive governments, leading to significant losses for Andhra Pradesh.

Issues such as the delayed Dugarajapatnam port, the unimplemented steel plant in YSR Kadapa district, and the pending special railway zone in Visakhapatnam were highlighted as critical concerns. Sharmila also advocated for a special financial package for Rayalaseema and Uttarandhra districts, akin to regions like Kalahandi-Balangir and Bundelkhand.

Additionally, she called for the construction of the Vizag-Chennai Industrial Corridor and urged support for building a new capital. The APCC Chief concluded by urging the central government to reconsider the privatisation of Visakhapatnam Steel, emphasising the importance of these issues in the President’s speech during the upcoming budget sessions of Parliament.