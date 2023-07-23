Apollo Institute of Hospital Administration felicitates students

Apollo Institute of Hospital Administration hosted a Graduation Ceremony for the Masters in Hospital Administration students.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 03:40 PM, Sun - 23 July 23

Hyderabad: Apollo Institute of Hospital Administration hosted a Graduation Ceremony for the Masters in Hospital Administration students of the batches that graduated in the years 2020, 21, and 22 at the Auditorium at Apollo Health City on Sunday.

Subramanyam Yadavalli, CEO, of TS & AP Region, Apollo Hospitals, Gaurav Loria, SVP & Chief Quality Officer, Apollo Hospitals, and others were present at the ceremony.

Addressing the graduating students, Gaurav Loria said, “All of us need to understand that healthcare is a kind of complex and complicated industry. The more you work on it the less it is. It constantly changes with the dynamism, and the best example is what is happening since 2019.”

Meritorious students were also presented with medals on the occasion. Dr. J. Manasa of the 2018-20 batch was presented with Gold Medal, and Dr. Najmunissa Naureen and Dr. Rohma Mushtaque of the same batch were presented the Silver medals. Dr. Heena Farista and Dr. P S Swecha of the 2019-21 batch were presented the Gold and Silver medals respectively. Dr. V V B Iswarya Lakshmi and Dr. Adapa Mallika of the 2020-22 batch won the Gold and Silver medal.