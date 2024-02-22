Hyderabad: Endometriosis awareness month marked at Apollo

By Telangana Today Updated On - 22 February 2024, 04:22 PM

Hyderabad: On the occasion of Endometriosis Awareness Month of March and to spread awareness on Endometriosis, which is a chronic gynaecological condition where women suffer from pelvic pain, fatigue, depression, infertility, Pair academy along with Dr Rooma Sinha organised a flagship awareness initiative on the disease at Apollo Hospitals Jubilee Hills.

The mass awareness initiative featured EndoWarriors (those who conquered endometriosis) and their families, healthcare providers, researchers, and patient advocates. The goal is to raise awareness about endometriosis, spark a national conversation around the condition. The awareness initiative saw more than 150 participants from the general public, patient groups, medical students and nursing colleges.

Endometriosis awareness events are being organised for the last 7 years under Senior Gynecologist, Dr Rooma Sinha from Apollo Hospitals. Divya Devarajan IAS, Director of Municipal Administration, Upasana Kamineni, Vice Chairperson, CSR, Apollo Hospitals Enterprises, senior doctors and others were present.

Speaking on the occasion, Dr Divya Devarajan said women form 50 percent of our society and their health and wellness should be a priority if we have to keep the community and family healthy.”

Interacting with participants, Upasana urged them to take care of their health. “Women need to speak up more and come forward to share their stories. It is through stories of change that we can bring a shift in mindset and help women receive the care they deserve in a timely way”.