AR constable suspended in Karimnagar

Karimnagar Commissioner of Police L Subbarayudu issued orders placing the AR constable under suspension

By Telangana Today Published Date - 09:58 PM, Fri - 10 March 23

Karimnagar Commissioner of Police L Subbarayudu issued orders placing the AR constable under suspension

Karimnagar: An Armed Reserve constable, M Mahender, was suspended for involving in activities to create terror among the public and also for failing to attend duty regularly.

Commissioner of Police L Subbarayudu issued orders placing the AR constable under suspension on Friday. Mahender has not attended duties since March 2, officials said, adding that Mahender, who was working as a gunman to a political leader, had on Tuesday night gone to his friend Ramanachary, who runs a workshop in Boyavada of Karimnagar town.

He placed his revolver on a table in the workshop, after which Ramanachary moved around the locality holding the revolver. Panicking over this, local people alerted the police by dialing 100. Karimnagar Town-I CI Natesh and a Blue Colt team rushed to the spot and took Mahender and Ramanachary into custody and shifted them to the police station.

Also Read Telangana: Two teens killed in road accident in Karimnagar