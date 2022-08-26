Arabic tutor nabbed with cocaine in Hyderabad

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 11:42 PM, Fri - 26 August 22

Hyderabad: The Madhapur Special Operations Team along with the local police arrested an Arabic tutor, Mohd Ashraf Baig, 38, of Tolichowki and seized 13 grams of cocaine from him near ICRISAT in Ramachandrapuram on Thursday.

The prime suspect in the case, Jude alias Zude alias Chris, a Nigerian from Goa, was absconding, police said, adding that Baig was earlier arrested by the Raidurgam police in a similar case and jailed in 2021. He was released in June 2022, after which he resumed drug peddling.

He procured the cocaine from Chris in Goa and sold it to customers in Hyderabad, police said.