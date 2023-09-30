Arjun emerges champion at National Junior U-19 Chess Championship

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:53 PM, Sat - 30 September 23

Adireddy Arjun with the under-19 national chess title.

Hyderabad: Telangana chess player Adireddy Arjun emerged champion at the National Junior Under-19 Chess Championship in Ahmedabad, Gujarat recently.

The 13-year-old Arjun from Hyderabad, who was seeded 11, outscored favourites IM Manish Anto Cristiano and L Srihari consecutively in seventh and eighth rounds. In the final round, Arjun got the better of local lad Anadkat Kartvya. Arjun scored a total of 10 points from 11 rounds for the top honours.