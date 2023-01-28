Arjun, Nandini triumph at OU Inter-College Cross Country Races

Arjun, Nandini bagged top honours in the men and women’s 10km races respectively at the Osmania University Inter-College Cross Country Races

06:21 PM, Sat - 28 January 23

Telangana Tribal Welfare Residential Degree College for women (TTWRDC), Medak team receiving the championship trophy on Saturday

Hyderabad: K Arjun of Government Degree College (GDC) , Begumpet and T Nandini of Telangana Tribal Welfare Residential Degree College for women (TTWRDC), Medak, bagged top honours in the men and women’s 10km races respectively at the Osmania University Inter-College Cross Country Races held at the OU Grounds on Saturday.

E Ganga of TTWRDC, Medak clocked 46.30.0 to emerge runner-up while M Hyma of GDC, Begumpet settled for the third spot with the timing of 46.45.0 in the women’s race. In the men’s category, S Raghavender finished second with a timing of 34.39.0 followed by N Eshwar.

The Telangana Tribal Welfare Residential Degree College for Women (TTWRDC), Medak, emerged champion with 18 points.

Results: 10KM: Men: 1 K Arjun (32.17.2), 2 S Raghavender, 3 N Eshwaa; Women: 1 T Nandini (43.20.2), 2 E Ganga, 3 M Hyma; Team Championships: Winner: TTWRDC for Women, Medak (18 Points); Runner-up: GDC, Begumpet (30 Points); Second runner-up: Government College of Physical Education, Domalguda (54 Points).