Armed Forces Flag Day instill patriotic fervour

With an aim to ignite patriotism among the students, Pallavi Model School, Bowenpally, organised a virtual assembly on December 7th, on the occasion of Indian Armed Forces Flag Day.

Students spoke on the importance of this day and the sacrifices made by the armed forces personnel in protecting and safeguarding the country. Armed Forces Flag Day is observed every year on December 7. The sacrifices made by the soldiers, their valour, selfless commitment for the security and integrity of the country were highlighted in their speeches.

This day has gained a lot of significance as it recognizes the Indian civilians’ responsibility to take care of the families and dependents of the armed forces personnel who fight for the country.

On this day, every year, all the three branches of the Indian Armed Forces — The Indian Army, The Indian Navy, The Indian Air Force come together and arrange a variety of shows, carnivals for the general public to showcase the effort of their personnel in ensuring the nation’s security.

The assembly concluded with the thought that “The freedom we enjoy is the outcome of sacrifices made by our soldiers performing duties even in unfriendly conditions.”

