Army Jawan Gangaprasad laid to rest with full military honours

Gangaprasad went missing along with 23 other army personnel in the flash floods in Sikkim on October 3 and his body was found the next day.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 04:07 PM, Sun - 8 October 23

Gangaprasad went missing along with 23 other army personnel in the flash floods in Sikkim on October 3 and his body was found the next day.

Nizamabad: Army jawan Lance Naik Neeradi Gangaprasad, who was killed in the flash floods in Sikkim on October 3, was cremated with full military honours in his native village of Kummanpally on Sunday afternoon.

Gangaprasad went missing along with 23 other army personnel in the flash floods in Sikkim on October 3 and his body was found the next day. The final rites were conducted following a solemn wreath-laying ceremony and gun salute.

Collector Rajiv Gandhi Hanumanthu, Police Commissioner V Satyanarayana, Army officers and other high rank officials of the district administration participated in the funeral and offered floral tributes to the departed soldier.

People from all walks of life came together to pay their tributes to the departed jawan. Thousands of people from his native village Kummanpalli and nearby villages participated in the funeral. People raised “Gangaprasad amar hai” slogans and waived national flags.