Sikkim floods: Missing Nizamabad Army Jawan’s body found

Lance Naik Neeradi Gangaprasad, who went missing along with 23 other army personnel in the flash floods in Sikkim, was found on Thursday night.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 04:53 PM, Fri - 6 October 23

Hyderabad: The body of Army jawan Lance Naik Neeradi Gangaprasad, who went missing along with 23 other army personnel in the flash floods in Sikkim, was found on Thursday night. Gangaprasad’s mortal remains will be brought to Hyderabad on Friday evening or Saturday.

Gangaprasad’s younger brother Saisudhakar and cousin Dileep, who received the news of their brother’s death through Army officials, flew to Bengal and took the custody of Gangaprasad on Thursday.

Gangaprasad’s body is expected to be brought to his native village Kummanpally in Nizamabad district on Friday evening or Saturday morning. According to family members Gangaprasad would be cremated with military honours.